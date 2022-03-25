3 hours ago

Joining the hype in anticipation of today’s football match between Ghana and Nigeria, John Dumelo vows to walk barefoot tomorrow morning if Super Eagles win.

From Jollof wars to football, Ghana and Nigeria have always dominated the news with juicy trolls and sometimes a very astonishing display of comedy. John Dumelo’s stance on Twitter has sparked interesting conversations where most believe he has placed himself in a tight corner.

John Dumelo tweeted, “There’s no way Nigeria will win today’s match. If they do, I, John Setor Dumelo, will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos tomorrow morning with my ginger on my head! Super Eagles, my foot!”

Do you stand with him? And what is your prediction for today’s Ghana-Nigeria match?