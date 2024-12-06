39 minutes ago

Independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen has expressed unwavering confidence in securing a decisive victory in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking during a campaign tour, Kyerematen emphasized his belief that his vision and track record resonate strongly with Ghanaians, positioning him for a one-touch win.

Kyerematen highlighted the pillars of his campaign, including industrialization, job creation, and economic transformation, as the solutions needed to address Ghana’s pressing challenges.

“Ghanaians are ready for a new direction, and I represent that change. Together, we will achieve a first-round victory and set the nation on a path of prosperity,” he stated.

The former Trade and Industry Minister assured supporters that his leadership would bring inclusivity, competence, and accountability.“

This election is about hope, unity, and progress, and I am confident Ghanaians will choose wisely,” Kyerematen affirmed.