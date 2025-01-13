3 hours ago

The Chairman of the Appointment Committee and Akatsi South MP, Bernard Ahiafor, has cautioned the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, against any attempts to threaten him.

The first sitting of the Appointment Committee of Parliament took a dramatic turn when it was marred by interjections.

The Minority Leader, who also serves as the Ranking Member, criticized President John Mahama over the procedure used to inform the House about the nomination of his appointees during his opening remarks.

Among other things, he took issue with President Mahama for allowing his Executive Secretary, Dr. Callistus Mahama, to author a letter that should have been written by the President himself, describing it as a breach of the rules of the House.

In what was seen as a diversion from the agenda, Bawku Central MP and Committee member, Mahama Ayariga, objected to Afenyo-Markin’s criticisms, asserting that the Minority Leader could have organized a press conference to air his grievances instead of derailing the vetting process.

To avoid further escalation, the Chairman asked Mr. Afenyo-Markin to wrap up his opening remarks.

However, his comment was not well received by the Minority Leader, who pointed out that there had been precedents where Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, as Ranking Members, had given lengthy opening remarks.

“I have been on this Appointment Committee when the then Minority Leader spent 20 minutes presenting his opening remarks. If you don’t want me to speak, let me know. Don’t start using words like ‘you may conclude.’ With the greatest respect, these interjections must stop,” he said.

Mr. Ahiafor, who did not appreciate the tone of the Minority Leader, responded, “Honourable Minority Leader, you know the chairman is a man with an indomitable spirit. I would not be threatened.”