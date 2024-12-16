11 minutes ago

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal is not going to feature any artiste in 2025; not even his friend Shatta Wale.

He made this known in an interview on the Daybreak Hitz show, hosted by Andy Dosty, while he outlined his music plan for the new year.

When Andy Dosty asked if he would not feature his good friend Shatta Wale, Medikal responded “Akyedudu” which means, “he’s a lawyer by himself.”

The conversation exposed the chemistry and mutual respect between Medikal and Shatta Wale in their future interaction collaborations.

Medikal also shared he doesn’t take money for a feature and that in 2025 he would rather focus on himself and his upcoming EP.’

Nonetheless, in the latter part of the interview he said, “even if I will feature someone, I will be the one to put the person on my song, not the other way round.”

Meanwhile, Medikal is preparing for a hangout concert at the Ghud Park (Accra Mall) on December 26, 2024 at 6: pm.

The concert is said to be headlined by Medikal and Shatta Wale.