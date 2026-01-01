3 months ago

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu says he will not submit evidence to support his corruption allegations against Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to investigators of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), insisting that such material can only be presented to an independent body.

Speaking to Selorm Adonoo on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, December 6, Mr. Kpebu said his refusal to hand over evidence to OSP officers triggered his invitation to the office and the confrontation with a military officer that led to his arrest and detention.

He argued that it would be inappropriate to provide evidence to officials who ultimately report to the same person he has accused.

Mr. Kpebu noted that following his public allegations against Mr. Agyebeng, the OSP summoned him for questioning. However, he said he would not cooperate if the purpose was to compel him to submit evidence to the Special Prosecutor’s subordinates. He added that he had already informed the OSP of this position and now considers his engagement with the office concluded unless an independent mechanism is set up.

“It has ended. I’m not going there again if it’s about presenting evidence. There’s no law that states that I must present my evidence to subordinates. I made it clear to them, and the matter was closed. If a board is constituted and the board invites me, I will go,” he stated.

Mr. Kpebu added that he plans to file a petition to President John Dramani Mahama in the coming week, calling for the removal of the Special Prosecutor.