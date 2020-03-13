8 minutes ago

King Faisal midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei says he will render an apology to his club President Alhaji Karim Gruzah If he gets into contact with him.

The pair clashed after King Faisal's latest defeat against fellow league strugglers Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.

According to the midfielder he would apologize If he gets into contact with his club President but hates his incessant insults he rains on his players on a regular basis as they players are human beings with families too.

"I would apologize to him if I meet him because that's not my attitude. I hate challenging elderly people but the state of anger made this situation happen," he told Light FM.

The experienced midfielder was sent away from the team's camp following their latest defeat in the Ghana Premier League to fellow relegation strugglers Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.

The veteran midfielder did not complete the full duration of the game as he was brought off eleven minutes from time as he was replaced by Mohammed Haruna.

A livid Daniel Nii Adjei was not impressed with his substitution and made known his displeasure to the technical team

Team owner Alhaji Gruzah was obviously disappointed in his captain's actions and confronted him resulting in heated exchanges between the pair and blamed his captain for his side's 2-1 defeat as he believes they were in the lead as at half time and instead of the captain urging on his players decided to confront the technical team.