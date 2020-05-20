1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward Emmanuel Osei Kuffour aka the general says he would have forged a career in carpentry had his footballing career not been a success.

The General as he was affectionately called in his prime played for Accra Hearts of Oak for most part of his professional career between 1998- 2005, where he helped the team win numerous league titles, the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup and the Super Cup.

After winning the CAF Confederations Cup with Hearts in 2005 he left the phobians for Tractor Sazi in Iran before joining Ashantigold and moving to Kotoko among other clubs.

"When I started playing football I was also learning a trade in carpentry alongside.

"It was with the intention that If I'm not successful with football then I can get something to do and not be useless in society." he told Ashh Fm.

Despite playing the bulk of his football on the local scene Emmanuel Osei Kuffour made 31 appearances for the Black Stars scoring twice and was also part of the Ghana squad for both AFCON 2000 in Ghana/Nigeria and 2002 in Mali.