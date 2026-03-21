23 hours ago

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has pledged a major financial boost towards the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with his company stepping in as headline sponsor of the team’s fundraising drive.

‎Mahama’s firm, Engineers & Planners, has committed $5 million to support preparations for the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

‎The announcement was made on Friday at a ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, where key stakeholders gathered to officially launch the campaign.

‎The initiative aims to mobilise resources to enhance the Black Stars’ logistics, training programmes and overall readiness as they prepare to compete on the global stage.

‎Officials say the funding drive will play a crucial role in ensuring Ghana is fully equipped to perform at the highest level, with the government targeting a total of $30 million to support the team’s World Cup campaign.

‎Engineers & Planners’ contribution is one of the largest corporate interventions in recent years, highlighting the Mahama family’s continued investment in the development of sport in Ghana.

‎Ghana face a daunting challenge at the tournament, having been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

‎The financial backing is expected to significantly strengthen preparations, as the Black Stars aim to make a strong impression at football’s biggest tournament.