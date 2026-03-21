Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has pledged a major financial boost towards the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with his company stepping in as headline sponsor of the team’s fundraising drive.
Mahama’s firm, Engineers & Planners, has committed $5 million to support preparations for the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The announcement was made on Friday at a ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, where key stakeholders gathered to officially launch the campaign.
The initiative aims to mobilise resources to enhance the Black Stars’ logistics, training programmes and overall readiness as they prepare to compete on the global stage.
Officials say the funding drive will play a crucial role in ensuring Ghana is fully equipped to perform at the highest level, with the government targeting a total of $30 million to support the team’s World Cup campaign.
Engineers & Planners’ contribution is one of the largest corporate interventions in recent years, highlighting the Mahama family’s continued investment in the development of sport in Ghana.
Ghana face a daunting challenge at the tournament, having been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.
The financial backing is expected to significantly strengthen preparations, as the Black Stars aim to make a strong impression at football’s biggest tournament.
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