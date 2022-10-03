1 hour ago

Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former president John Dramani Mahama was adjudged Man of the Year at the 2022 EMY Africa Awards which took place on October 1, 2022, at the Grand Arena

The business mogul who is CEO of Engineers and Planners and Dzata Cement was feted by the organizers for his leadership in the area of business.

The award ceremony was a black tie event that saw lots of business people in attendance. Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was the special guest of honour.

Over twenty plaques were given to winners across different categories amid lots of music, food and drinks.

After the event, Ibrahim Mahama was spotted at the Twist Nightclub in Accra apparently celebrating his award with close associated.

In a video posted by blogger Ghhyper, the Dzata Cement boss is seen partying with Nigeria's Burna Boy, the African Afrobeats star.

Here's the full list of winners at EMY 2022:

Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe

Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed

Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah

Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati

Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey

Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)

Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola

Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey

Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel

Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson

Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari

Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown

Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey

Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan

Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun

Group of the Year – Rotary Club

Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata

Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch

Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah

Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo

Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman

Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana

Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo

Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama