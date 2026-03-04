3 hours ago

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has offered his private jet to serve as an emergency air ambulance for all Ghanaians.

Mr Mahama made the announcement shortly after landing his newly acquired Bombardier Global 6500 at the Kotoka International Airport.

Speaking to the media on the tarmac, he said the decision was guided by his desire to support urgent medical care in the country.

“My old plane is an air ambulance now,” he stated. “Emergency airplane for every Ghanaian. Not for me alone, for every Ghanaian.”

An air ambulance is a specially equipped aircraft used to transport very sick or injured people, often over long distances or from remote areas to advanced hospitals.

Unlike regular planes, it works like a flying intensive care unit. It can carry medical equipment such as ventilators, heart monitors and emergency medication.

This allows doctors and nurses to treat patients in the air while quickly moving them to facilities that can provide specialised care.

Mr Mahama, who is the founder of Engineers & Planners, is widely known for supporting people facing serious medical conditions.

Over the years, he has paid for life-saving treatments for individuals who could not afford them.

In late 2024, he donated $100,000 to support the treatment of a 10-year-old girl battling stage 4 leukemia in South Africa. He also gave $25,000 to help fund a kidney transplant for a 13-year-old patient. In another case, he financed eye surgery in Dubai for a well-known Ghanaian journalist.

Beyond individual donations, he co-founded the Joyce Tamakloe Cancer Foundation in memory of his mother.

The foundation promotes cancer awareness and has supplied screening equipment, including mammogram machines, to health centres.

Mr Mahama said he hopes to make emergency air transport more accessible and reduce delays in critical medical situations across Ghana.