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Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has fully funded the $15,000 required for a life-saving brain surgery in India for 14-year-old Hadeya Mohammed, a first-year student of Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco) in Tamale.

The intervention follows a report by Shawana Yussif, Northern Bureau Chief of Channel One TV, on April 6, 2026, which brought national attention to Hadeya’s deteriorating condition. The illness had begun to severely affect her hearing and disrupt her education.

Medical experts had recommended urgent surgery abroad, sparking appeals from her teachers and classmates who rallied support in a bid to save her life.

In a swift response, Mr. Mahama stepped in to fully cover the cost of the procedure, offering a lifeline to the young student and her family.

Confirming the development, Rafik Mahama, Special Aide to Mr Mahama, told Channel One News on Wednesday, April 15, that payment had been completed, clearing the way for Hadeya’s travel.

“The full payment has been made, and she can now travel to undergo the surgery in India. We wish her a speedy recovery,” he stated.

The gesture has since been widely praised as a timely intervention, highlighting the critical role of media advocacy in mobilising support and driving meaningful impact.

Source: Citinewsroom