25 minutes ago

Renowned Ghanaian artist and founder of the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art, Ibrahim Mahama, is receiving medical treatment at a private hospital following an alleged assault involving a police unit.

Mr. Mahama, who also established Red Clay Studio and Nkrumah Voli-ni, said the incident involved operatives believed to be from the Inspector General of Police’s special operations team, commonly referred to as “Black Maria.”

Recounting the encounter, he claimed officers forcibly boarded a bus he was travelling in, compelled him to unlock his mobile phone, and deleted its contents.

“From the beginning to the end, everything was an assault,” he alleged, describing the incident as a violation of his rights.

The Northern Regional Coordinating Council, through Regional Minister Ali Adolf Mboridiba, has condemned the alleged incident.

Mr. Mboridiba stated that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) will not condone such conduct, stressing that authorities are determined to ensure accountability.

He also noted that the regional police command had no prior knowledge of any such special operations team operating in the area, raising further concerns about the incident.

“We cannot tolerate this kind of lawlessness in the region and anyone found culpable will be dealt with,” he said, adding that Mr. Mahama’s status as a diplomat makes the matter even more serious.

The Ghana Police Service has since launched an investigation to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Authorities say further details will be made public as inquiries progress.

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