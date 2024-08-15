2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman expressed his confidence in Dutch powerhouse Feyenoord's ability to nurture and enhance his football career.

The 19-year-old, who secured a season-long loan to the Eredivisie club from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion during the summer transfer window, believes that this move will further elevate his capabilities as a footballer.

Despite his recent relocation to England, Osman is optimistic about the prospects presented by the loan, particularly considering the intense competition for playing time at Brighton.

"At Feyenoord, young players get the chance to develop,' says Osman about his reasons for choosing Feyenoord.

For my development, it is good to play here and improve aspects of my game. And I want to use my qualities to help the team achieve great things in the Eredivisie and in Europe."

He emphasized the conducive environment for young players at Feyenoord to mature and refine their skills, highlighting the opportunities for personal development and growth within the club.

Osman, a promising talent in Ghanaian football, conveyed his commitment to leveraging his strengths to contribute to Feyenoord's success in both the Eredivisie and European competitions.

His transfer to Brighton earlier in the summer saw him sign a five-year deal following an impressive stint in the Danish Superliga with FC Nordsjaelland, where he amassed 54 appearances and netted ten goals over one-and-a-half seasons.

The young striker also earned his international debut for Ghana in March, featuring in an international friendly match against Nigeria.

With his sights set on a fruitful tenure with Feyenoord, Osman seems poised to make strides in his career and fulfill his potential on the footballing stage.