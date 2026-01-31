1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman continued his steady introduction to English football on Saturday, making his second appearance for Birmingham City in the Championship as the Blues claimed a crucial 2–0 victory away at Oxford United.

The 21-year-old was handed a starting role and delivered a composed performance, lasting 87 minutes as Birmingham controlled the contest and secured all three points on the road.

Osman’s display reflected growing trust from the coaching staff, with the winger showing energy, discipline and maturity beyond his years in a match that demanded focus and resilience. Birmingham took their chances well and defended solidly to see out the game, keeping Oxford at bay for long spells.

For Osman, the outing marked another important step in his adaptation to the intensity of the Championship, one of Europe’s most demanding leagues. His contribution helped Birmingham strengthen their push up the table and added to the positive signs surrounding his early days at the club.

The win provides a timely boost for Birmingham City, while Osman will take confidence from another solid performance as he continues to settle and build momentum in England.