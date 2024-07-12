10 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman has officially commenced his journey with Brighton and Hove Albion this week as the English Premier League kicks off its pre-season preparations.

The highly-rated winger, who initially joined the Seagulls during the winter transfer window, completed the season with his former club FC Nordsjaelland before making the move to England this summer.

Osman wasted no time integrating with his new teammates, participating in training sessions at the club's training complex under the watchful eye of manager Fabian Hurzeler.

At just 19 years old, Osman brings promise and talent to Brighton's squad, which is gearing up for a rigorous pre-season tour of Asia.

The English outfit is scheduled to play against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy during their time in Japan.

A graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, Osman aims to continue his rapid ascent in football as he looks forward to a successful debut season in England.

His standout performances in the latter part of last season with Nordsjaelland attracted interest from clubs across Europe, with Brighton ultimately securing his services in January, overcoming competition from rivals West Ham United.