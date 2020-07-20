1 hour ago

Ibrahim Osman has rejoined his parent club Kumasi Asante Kotoko after the expiration of his loan deal with neighbours King Faisal.

His loan club made this news public after the expiration of the prolific marksman's contract.

The former Asokwa Deportivo striker joined King Faisal at the beginning of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season but the season was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

King Faisal's expatriate trainer Slaviša Božičić made his known in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa Fm.

“It is true that Osman [Ibrahim] has thanked me for what I taught him at King Faisal” Božičić Kumasi-based radio station told Oyerepa FM

The 20 year old striker had a goal laden season with the struggling club before the league was truncated scoring eight goals in 14 appearances for his on loan club.

Osman Ibrahim was signed by former Kotoko coach Paa Kwasi Fabin in 2018 but struggled to make any impact before he was loaned out to Liberty Professionals where he was unsuccessful.

He is expected to play a key role when football begins for Asante Kotoko as he is highly regarded by coach Maxwell Konadu.