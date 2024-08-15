2 hours ago

Ghanaian rising star Ibrahim Osman is set to don the number 38 jersey following his loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion to Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old prodigy, who recently transitioned from England, remains positive about the opportunities arising from his loan, especially amid the fierce competition for playing time at Brighton.

Osman, recognized as a promising talent in Ghanaian football circles, is dedicated to leveraging his skills to support Feyenoord's pursuits in both domestic Eredivisie matches and European competitions.

His transition to Brighton earlier in the summer involved signing a five-year agreement after an impressive spell in Denmark's Superliga with FC Nordsjaelland, where he showcased his abilities with 54 appearances and ten goals scored across one-and-a-half seasons.

Having made his debut for the Ghanaian national team in March during an international friendly against Nigeria, Osman is focused on a fruitful period with Feyenoord.

His determination and potential position him to advance his career and leave a mark on the footballing world stage.