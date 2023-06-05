57 minutes ago

Ibrahim Saanie Daara, the former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, has shared a critical assessment of sports presenter Patrick Osei Agyemang's tenure as a management member of Asante Kotoko.

Daara expressed his belief that Osei Agyemang, popularly known as "Fire for Fire," has not made a significant impact since his appointment at Asante Kotoko.

Osei Agyemang joined the club's Communication team in January 2022, with responsibilities including the promotion of Kotoko matches and projects.

During an interview with Kessben Sports, Daara, known for his astute communication skills, highlighted the challenges of football administration and suggested that those who criticize from a distance often fail to comprehend the complexities faced by individuals in such roles.

Daara emphasized, "Football administration is not easy. Sitting back from afar, you can criticize anyhow, but when given the job, you won't have an idea of what you criticized. For instance, sports journalists getting the opportunity to serve in football administration. And I can mention Songo, what has Songo brought to Kotoko since he came as part of the management? It's not as easy as solving a simple puzzle and fitting it into an empty hole."

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko is currently gearing up for their final match of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

They currently hold the fourth position in the league standings with 51 points. On match day 34, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 11, they will face Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.