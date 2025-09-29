1 hour ago

Ghana international Ibrahim Sadiq was on target again for AZ Alkmaar, scoring in their 2–1 away defeat to NEC Nijmegen on Sunday evening.

The goal marks his fifth of the season across ten appearances in both the Dutch Eredivisie and Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Despite the result, Sadiq’s performance stood out, showcasing his sharp movement and finishing instincts. His consistency in front of goal is quickly making him one of AZ’s most reliable attacking outlets.

Sadiq’s tally already surpasses expectations, and with European football on the horizon, he’ll be key to AZ Alkmaar's ambitions both domestically and continentally.

The former Ghana youth international represented the nation at their last ever U17 FIFA World Cup tournament in 2017 when he scored the first and only goal for Ghana in their first group game in the competition.

In November 2024, he earned his maiden senior team call-up for the Black Stars in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers which Ghana but is yet to grab his official debut for the team.

After dealing with a series of injury blows in the 2024/25 season, the former Right To Dream Academy graduate still pulled out some significant numbers as he notched six goals and registered four assists in only 19 appearances in the Dutch Eridivisie for AZ Alkmaar.