31 minutes ago

Former Ghana U-17 youth International Ibrahim Sadiq was on the scoresheet for his Danish side FC Norsdjaelland in a friendly game.

The Danish side who spent a work on a training tour in Ghana are frantically preparing for the second round of the Danish league and played a friendly game with FC Roskilde at the Farum Park.

Ibrahim Sadiq opened the scores in the 41st minute of the game with a well taken goal to give his side the lead.

FC Roskilde grabbed the equalizer late in the game through Danish youth International Devrim Sahin as they friendly game ended in a stalemate.

The former Right to Dream academy graduate has so far made 14 appearances for his side in the Danish league scoring two goals while providing an assist.