19 minutes ago

Accra Young Wise Sporting Director, Ibrahim Sannie is confident his side will secure a first win of the season when they visit Kotoku Royals this afternoon at the Akim Oda stadium.

Young Wise travel to Kotoku Royals this afternoon, with the visitors aiming to secure their first win of the season after recording a loss against Giant Hearts of Lions at home in division one zone 3.

Kotoku Royal won their first game against Uncle T but Ibrahim Sannie is confident that Wise are well prepared to get victory this afternoon.

"Our boys have really gathered their feet very well to get into the game with full confidence as we have been able to correct our mistakes in the first game."

"I think we would get the three point today though we know our opponent are motivated with their win they had with Uncle T." he said.

Kotoku Royals will host Accra Young Wise in Division one zone 3 today at 3:00pm local time.