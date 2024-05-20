8 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association Communication Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has thrown his weight behind the return of PAOK defender Baba Rahman to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Despite Rahman's withdrawal from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, he has yet to make an appearance for the national team.

However, Sannie Daara, observing Rahman's successful stint with PAOK where he clinched the Greek Super League title, believes the left-back deserves a spot in the squad.

Ghana is scheduled to face Mali in Bamako on June 6, followed by hosting the Central African Republic in Kumasi four days later.

Rahman's stellar performance throughout the season underscores his credentials, with 44 appearances, six goals, four assists, and an impressive 3,564 minutes of playing time.

In light of Rahman's remarkable achievements, Sannie Daara lauded the former Chelsea player's contributions and urged the Black Stars coaching staff to consider reinstating him for the crucial upcoming qualifiers.

"Ghana ace Baba Rahman has just finished the best season of his career, crowning it with the Greek league title at PAOK.

The left-back played 44 matches, scoring 6 GOALS, four assists and 3,564 mins of action. Black Stars need Baba for upcoming WC qualifiers," he expressed on X, formerly known as Twitter.