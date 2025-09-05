1 hour ago

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has sharply criticized Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams, accusing him of undermining the Black Stars with an “ill-timed and tactless” budget announcement before Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Just 48 hours before Thursday’s match in Ndjamena, the Minister revealed details of the GFA’s proposed budget, halving the allocation. The disclosure sparked heated debate across football circles and, according to Sannie Daara, created unnecessary distractions that weighed heavily on the players.

“Forty-eight hours before a crucial World Cup qualifier, the Minister decides to halve the earnings of players without even a meeting or a warning? And you think it doesn’t affect the team? You must be joking!” Daara fumed.

“It is clear the Minister sought to disparage the players and the GFA by this crude and tactless approach.”

The Black Stars looked set for victory after Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the 17th minute, but Chad’s Celestine Ecua struck late to snatch a draw. Despite dominating possession and creating several chances, Ghana failed to secure the win — a setback Daara insists was compounded by off-field distractions.

“Now that it has spectacularly backfired, those who were giving him fake fans are trying to hide their hands by blaming the coach and the players!” he added.

Daara also took aim at the timing of the announcement, questioning why concerns were raised only on the eve of a crucial qualifier.

“If the Minister claims he wants accountability, when the budgets were presented to him more than two months ago, why didn’t he release his concerns then? Why must he wait 48 hours before the match? This is not a very smart thing to do,” he stressed.

Also, Sannie gave a controversial scenario of the army, likening it to the developments after the Minister announced to slash the remuneration of the Black Stars players:

"Which military in the history of mankind has been so foolish to announce reduction of the salaries of soldiers before a war? The timing was completely needless." Sannie Daara interrogated.

The Minister’s move has since drawn widespread backlash, with critics branding it reckless and politically motivated. Observers argue that football success depends not only on technical preparation but also on unity and focus — both of which were undermined in the build-up to the Chad game.

While Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points, the stalemate has increased scrutiny on both the team and the Ministry. For Sannie Daara, the lesson is simple: politics must never be allowed to derail the progress and focus of a team carrying the hopes of a nation.