Ibrahim Sannie Daara, former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed his support for Kwesi Appiah's simultaneous roles as an Executive Committee (Exco) Member of the federation and coach of Sudan.

Following the draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which placed Ghana and Sudan in Group F, concerns were raised about potential conflicts of interest.

However, Sannie Daara believes that Appiah's dual responsibilities can benefit Ghanaian football positively.

In an interview with JoySports, he addressed the issue, emphasizing that Appiah has the capability to manage any conflicts of interest that may arise.

"I don't see the issue that people have been raising. There's always a case where people can recuse themselves from such discussions, and it should be a straightforward decision," Sannie Daara remarked.

According to Sannie Daara, Appiah's role in coaching Sudan could provide valuable learning experiences that he can bring back to Ghana.

He emphasized the potential benefits for Ghanaian football, highlighting Appiah's ability to contribute positively despite holding dual positions.

"The learning experiences he will have in Sudan, he will bring back as a Ghanaian to impact Ghana football," Sannie Daara stated.

"If there are any issues of conflict of interest, he can recuse himself from those meetings."

Sannie Daara's comments reflect confidence in Appiah's ability to navigate his roles responsibly while leveraging his experiences for the benefit of Ghanaian football development.