3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana made his Serie A debut for Atalanta in their opening match of the season, helping the team to a convincing 4-0 victory over Lecce on Monday evening.

Atalanta, fresh off their Europa League triumph, traveled to the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero and dominated the game from start to finish.

Sulemana, who joined the club during the summer transfer window, made a late cameo in the 90th minute, coming on as a substitute for Mario Pasalic.

The visitors secured their win with two goals each from Marco Brecianini and Mateo Retegui.

Sulemana’s appearance was brief, but it marked the beginning of his Serie A journey with Atalanta.

The 21-year-old, who impressed in Serie A with Hellas Verona and Cagliari over the past two seasons, is expected to compete for a more prominent role in Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad.

Sulemana, who made his Ghana debut in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali in June, will be eager to make a significant impact as he settles into his new team.