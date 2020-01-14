The Ghana Football Association has named Ibrahim Tanko as Head Coach of the Black Stars ‘B’ national team.

He will be assisted by Prince Owusu as Assistant 1 and  Godwin Attram as Assistant 2.

Other members of the Technical Team are:


  1. Joseph Akeem Anyagre -         Goalkeepers Coach

  2. Prince Pamboe      -         Team Doctor

  3. Edmund Ackah     -         Welfare Officer

  4. Justice Kofi Mensah -         Equipment Officer

  5. Emmanuel Armah   -         Physical Trainer

  6. Zakari Abdulai                 -         Masseur

  7. Tijani Mumuni                -         Equipment Officer.

The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the Black Stars ‘B’ as follows:

  1. Tony Aubyn -         Chairman

  2. Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu -         Vice Chairman

  3. Takyi Arhin -         Member

  4. Kwesi Adu                       -         Member

  5. Terry Maxwell Aidan -         Member