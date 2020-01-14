The Ghana Football Association has named Ibrahim Tanko as Head Coach of the Black Stars ‘B’ national team.
He will be assisted by Prince Owusu as Assistant 1 and Godwin Attram as Assistant 2.
Other members of the Technical Team are:
- Joseph Akeem Anyagre - Goalkeepers Coach
- Prince Pamboe - Team Doctor
- Edmund Ackah - Welfare Officer
- Justice Kofi Mensah - Equipment Officer
- Emmanuel Armah - Physical Trainer
- Zakari Abdulai - Masseur
- Tijani Mumuni - Equipment Officer.
The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the Black Stars ‘B’ as follows:
- Tony Aubyn - Chairman
- Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu - Vice Chairman
- Takyi Arhin - Member
- Kwesi Adu - Member
- Terry Maxwell Aidan - Member
