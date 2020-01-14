1 hour ago

A win against Ivory coast makes Tanko the first Ghanaian in 23 years to qualify Ghana to the Olympics

The Ghana Football Association has named Ibrahim Tanko as Head Coach of the Black Stars ‘B’ national team.

He will be assisted by Prince Owusu as Assistant 1 and Godwin Attram as Assistant 2.

Other members of the Technical Team are:



Joseph Akeem Anyagre - Goalkeepers Coach

Prince Pamboe - Team Doctor

Edmund Ackah - Welfare Officer

Justice Kofi Mensah - Equipment Officer

Emmanuel Armah - Physical Trainer

Zakari Abdulai - Masseur

Tijani Mumuni - Equipment Officer.



Tony Aubyn - Chairman

Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu - Vice Chairman

Takyi Arhin - Member

Kwesi Adu - Member

Terry Maxwell Aidan - Member

The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the Black Stars ‘B’ as follows: