56 minutes ago

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has stated that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is unsuited to the development of this nation.

Considering the current state of the world economy, he asserts that Ghanaians require a government that can manage the nation above partisan politics and tribal animosities.

Prof. Boateng, who was the chairman of the now-disbanded Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Small-Scale Mining (IMCIM), made the comments on Metro FM's Good Morning Ghana program, hosted by Dr. Randy Abbey.

According to him, Ghanaians currently want a government that will be honest with them and promote sustainable growth, as opposed to the current leadership, which is just focused on breaking the eight.

"I want a government that will serve this nation, unite this nation, this tribalism, you're from here, you're from there, I'm from this party, you're from that party. Look, I didn't grow up that way, so wether they'll break the eight or they can't break it, that's not important to the nation. We want a nation that's on the path of truth, righteousness and sustainable development," he explained.

When asked if his government, the NPP administration, was capable of implementing the type of governance he desired—a government that could be trustworthy with its citizens and foster sustainable development—he responded that he would be a fool to claim otherwise.

"At this present time? No, I would be a fool to say yes, it's not, I will be dishonest. Let's be honest, I shouldn't be a soothsayer to say that we have challenges and so forth," he retorted.

He went on to say that just because he had a certain opinion about what going on with the current administration didn't make the opposition parties any better.

Prof. Boateng challenged those vying to lead this country to do so in a way that will be advantageous to all.

"We need to sit down as a country and make sure that whoever comes to run the government will do it in the interest of the poor people because we have fallen behind in every aspect of our social economic life," he lamented.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com