1 day ago

In a show of gratitude and commitment, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ayensuano Constituency, Hon. Ida Adjoa Asiedu, kicked off her Constituency Thank You Tour on Sunday.

The tour, which began in the Dockrochiwa Electoral Area, aimed to express her heartfelt thanks to the chiefs and residents for their overwhelming support in the 2024 Parliamentary polls.

Despite her presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, not winning the presidency, Ida Adjoa Asiedu's victory is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the constituency.

Accompanied by constituency executives, she paid courtesy calls to the chiefs, seeking their blessings and support as she embarked on her parliamentary journey.

The chiefs, in turn, appealed to Asiedu to help develop the deplorable communities in the constituency.

Hon Ida Adjoa Asiedu also visited churches in the area, thanking the Almighty God and the congregation for their support.

Community engagements were also held to express her gratitude to the residents for voting massively for her.

Ida Adjoa Asiedu acknowledged that although her government is not in power, she is committed to doing her best to develop the constituency.

She appealed to the residents and constituents to rally behind her, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to drive development in the area.

Ida Adjoa Asiedu's commitment to development is not new. In her previous campaign, she outlined plans to improve roads, education, and healthcare, as well as empower women and youth.

Her dedication to the constituency's growth is evident, and her thank-you tour is a testament to her appreciation for the trust placed in her.

Ida Adjoa Asiedu's victory is a significant milestone for the NPP in the Eastern Region, and her commitment to development is a welcome assurance to the constituents.

As she navigates her new role, Ida Adjoa Asiedu will undoubtedly face challenges, but her determination and gratitude to her constituents are promising indicators of a successful tenure.

Story: Daniel Bampoe