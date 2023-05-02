1 hour ago

Ida Adjoa Asiedu, a Ghanaian businesswoman, has vowed to reclaim the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the Eastern Region for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mrs. Ida Aseidu ran against then-incumbent MP Samuel Ayeh Paye in the last NPP primary and finished second.

The NDC's Teddy Safori Addi won the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the 2020 general elections, defeating Ayeh Paye by some 250 votes.

Ida, who is running for re-election, has stated that Ayensuano is a bastion for the NPP and that she will do everything in her power to reclaim the seat in the 2024 general elections.

She has constructed a Paper/Tissue Manufacturing facility as part of the One District, One facility Project in Anom, which has the capacity to provide 300 direct jobs and 500 indirect jobs.

She is currently working on a series of community projects dubbed ''Impacting Communities, Improving Livelihood,'' a program that focuses on grassroots unity, road network development, education, youth empowerment, and healthcare.

In addition to that, she has also started a campaign trip around the constituency to promote the policies of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration.

She stated in one of her engagements that the New Patriotic Party's key goals are to regain control of the Ayensuano Parliamentary seat and to further increase the party's standing in the district by supporting Party Unity and Structural Consolidation.

She addressed the constituents in Asuboi, where she was raised, saying that her goal was to "lead a united, attractive, and people-centered party that is poised to lead a constituency where opportunities are available to all, through the deliberate harnessing of local resources in the interest of the masses."

She said that in the previous three years, she has been able to identify the Party and Constituency concerns through appropriate Needs Assessment through her philanthropy and Family Empowerment program known as "the Abadae3 Care Plan."

She said she has also been successful in harnessing and harmonizing community resources to generate pragmatic community-based solutions.

She continued by saying that she had also been able to work on programs related to youth empowerment, health care, building roads in certain communities, and establishing jobs for many of the locals.

She disclosed during a media interview that she used her own earth moving equipment to reshape all feeder roads prior to the 2020 general elections, as well as expanded the constituency and strengthen the local economy of our primarily agricultural population.

"All roads leading to already existing factories and poultry farms shall receive routine maintenance," she revealed, adding that Kwaboanta Road, Dockrochiwa town roads, La-Mangoase to Alema Road, La-Mangoase to Duodukrom, Anfaso roads, Akotuakrom/Amamakrom roads, Asuboi-Apauwawase, Teacher Mante town roads, Govina roads all received maintenance.

She revealed that it is in her plans to establish an annual 100,000 capacity nursey, to provide subsidized seedlings to support farmers when given the nod to represent the people of Ayensuano.

"I have also supported women groups with capital injection into their trade in a revolving fund as part of the Abadae3 Care Plan to deliberately improve the conditions in local markets."

She has also been able to sponsor at least 10 SHS graduates yearly in Engineering, Law, and Medicine while supporting as many as possible to acquire government scholarships to the university.