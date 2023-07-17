2 hours ago

Ghanaian businesswoman, Ida Adjoa Asiedu, has picked her nomination form to contest the Ayensuano parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

On Monday, a team of delegates and party members stormed the Ayensuaono NPP Office to pick the nomination forms on her behalf.

Mrs Ida Aseidu ran against then-incumbent MP, Samuel Ayeh Paye in the last NPP parliamentary primary and finished second.

The NDC’s Teddy Safori Addi won the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the 2020 general elections, defeating Ayeh Paye by some 250 votes.

Ida, who is running for re-election, has stated that Ayensuano is a bastion for the NPP and that she will do everything in her power to reclaim the seat in the 2024 general elections.

According to her, she has constructed a Paper/Tissue Manufacturing facility as part of the One District, One Facility Project in Anum, which can provide 300 direct jobs and 500 indirect jobs.

She is currently working on a series of community projects dubbed ”Impacting Communities, Improving Livelihood,” a program that focuses on grassroots unity, road network development, education, youth empowerment, and healthcare.

In addition to that, she has also started a campaign trip around the constituency to promote the policies of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration.

She stated in one of her engagements that the New Patriotic Party’s key goals are to regain control of the Ayensuano Parliamentary seat and to further increase the party’s standing in the district by supporting Party Unity and Structural Consolidation.

Addressing the delegates who present the forms to her, she said that in the previous three years, she has been able to identify the Party and Constituency concerns through appropriate Needs Assessment through her philanthropy and Family Empowerment program known as “the Abadae3 Care Plan.”

Ida Adjoa Asiedu added that she has also been successful in harnessing and harmonizing community resources to generate pragmatic community-based solutions, adding that she has also been able to work on programs related to youth empowerment, health care, building roads in certain communities, and establishing jobs for many of the locals.

She revealed that it is in her plans to establish an annual 100,000-capacity nursery, to provide subsidized seedlings to support farmers when given the nod to represent the people of Ayensuano.

She has also been able to sponsor at least 10 SHS graduates yearly in Engineering, Law, and Medicine while supporting as many as possible to acquire government scholarships to the university.