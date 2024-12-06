6 hours ago

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) and the Civic Forum Initiative (CFI) have inaugurated the National Elections Situation Room (ESR) as part of efforts to ensure credible and peaceful general elections which is scheduled for December 7, 2024 .The outcome of the elections will determine Ghana's next President and Members of Parliament..

Ghana has a strong reputation for conducting peaceful and transparent elections , IDEG and CFI are working to enhance civil society organisations (CSO) coordination to further protect the integrity of the electoral process.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of IDEG, described the ESR as a vital component of the Civic Forum Initiative's efforts to safeguard the electoral process.

The ESR will serve as

• Election Observatories : Monitoring electoral activities across the country.

• Conflict Mediation Platforms: Addressing emerging disputes to prevent escalation.

• Information Hubs: Centralizing election - related data for timely responses.

• Coordination Centers: Supporting field observation teams deployed by civil society.

Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey revealed that mine regional ESRs have already been established to provide comprehensive monitoring and support. Additionally, IDEG and CFI have mobilized and trained a taskforce of over 1,000 individuals, including regional networks, working groups, and volunteers, to implement CFI programs in key constituencies across Ghana's ten regions.

The Civic Forum Initiative (CFI) represents a broad coalition of civil society actors, including advocacy NGOs, policy think tanks, faith - based organizations, community.groups, youth associations, labour unions, and gender - focused entities. This diverse membership underscores the collaborative approach to ensuring credible elections.

Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey emphasized the critical role of the police in maintaining peace and order during the elections.He urged security forces to act professionally, remain impartial, and uphold their commitment to safeguarding.the electoral process .

It's important for the police to act with vigilance on the information they receive and ensure credible outcomes for the December 7th Polls," he concluded.

The initiative by IDEG and CFI is expected to bolster public confidence in the electoral process, by ensuring the will of the people is accurately reflected. Various stakeholders such as CSOs and the Media were present at the launch.

Story by Bugbila Moadow/Ghanaguardian