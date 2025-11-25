15 minutes ago

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye was at the centre of an extraordinary incident on Monday night, receiving a red card after slapping his Everton team-mate Michael Keane during their 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The dismissal came in the 13th minute, shocking supporters both in England and in Senegal, where Gueye is regarded as a senior figure of the national team.

How It Happened



The altercation began after a brief disagreement, with Keane pushing Gueye twice.



Gueye reacted by striking Keane in the face with an open hand.



Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford intervened to separate the pair.



Referee Tony Harrington immediately issued a red card for violent conduct.



VAR reviewed the incident and upheld the decision.

Opta records show this is only the third time in Premier League history that a player has been dismissed for clashing with a team-mate, underlining the unusual nature of the incident.

Everton’s Response

Despite being reduced to 10 men early, Everton held firm and secured victory thanks to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s goal, maintaining their momentum in the league.

For Gueye, however, the moment leaves him facing scrutiny and possible disciplinary action, with questions over how the incident will affect both his club role and his standing as a respected figure for Senegal.

Few hours after the game, Gueye posted on social media to apologize to Michael Keane, his teammates and the entire stake holders in the Everton set up following the incident: