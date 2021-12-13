13 minutes ago

Forbes Africa has awarded President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as its 2021 African of the Year.

According to Forbes Africa, Nana Akufo-Addo has raised the profile of Ghana in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths.

Forbes Africa also observed the President has redefined Ghana's economic development across Africa.

The award has since been presented to him at the Jubilee House by Forbes executives.

However, a section of the Ghanaian populace has subjected Nana Akufo-Addo to criticism for being the winner of the 2021 African of the Year. While others think his government is corrupt, others believed his tenure as President of Ghana has brought a lot more hardships on the people.

Appearing on Metro TV's One on One show Monday, December 13, 2021, and giving his submission on the topic, political activist and founder of The People's Project (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly referred to as, A Plus, positioned that no other personality in the African continent deserved the award more than President Akufo-Addo.

In his analysis, A Plus said though Nana Addo has not lived up to the task, Ghana's democracy is exceptional and there is peace in the country compared to other African states, something he believes got him the recognition.

“I see a lot of people trying to make noise about it but as for me, even though I'm a very biased person, I'm also very principled ...GhanaWeb nominated me as Social Media Personality of the Year, and I was making noise about just the nomination, I put it on Facebook, the way I was enjoying, I was jubilating

“...And I'll come and sit here and say Nana Addo doesn't deserve it, how? that's not right, I don't do my things like that, he deserves it. Okay, if he doesn't deserve it who deserves it?

“Before they gave it to Akufo-Addo, they looked at the whole of Africa and then looked at who's doing well. Do you want them to give it to the President of South African? over 1,000 people died when Jacob Zuma was arrested. Do you want to give it to the President of Togo? He doesn't have the kind of democracy we have in his country. Who do you want to give to? I believe that Akufo-Addo deserved it," he told host, Bridget Otoo as monitored by Ghana Guardian

Asked why then will he criticize the President If he knows he is doing better than his other African counterpart, A Plus replied: “The reason why we complain about Akufo-Addo is that we are not comparing our country to anybody's country. We are talking about our country and we believe that we deserve better, we believe that we can do better. The reason why Akufo-Addo has been criticized more than any other president is that the marking scheme that people used to mark him is different from what they used to mark other people.”

