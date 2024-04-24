3 hours ago

Entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa has chastised gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng for his attitude towards the various donations and gifts he has been receiving.

Recall that in 2023, a video of the veteran gospel musician selling pen drives and CDs for survival went viral on social media. According to Edward Akwasi Boateng, he had lost 17 cars and all his properties due to a failed marriage, forcing him to strive to make ends meet.

The musician's situation touched the heart of Prophet Benard El Benard Nelson–Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, prompting him to extend benevolence to the artiste.

The preacher presented Edward Akwasi Boateng with a car and extended an educational scholarship to support the children of the gospel artiste up to the university level.

Also, the followers of the morning show on Angel TV and Angel FM raised an amount of GHC60,000 to support the gospel musician.

However, Akwasi Boateng has been amid controversies following comments he made about some donations in interviews.

In an interview, Boateng reportedly described a GH¢1000 donation as "too small". He also claimed that fellow gospel musician MOGmusic had pledged to honour him but did not fulfil his promise.

Airing her displeasure on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Vida Adutwumwaa claimed that such an attitude could discourage future donations from other people.

"I saw an interview where someone gifted him GH¢1000 and he said the money was too small for him and he was expecting more. How can he say that? With the pen drives he sells, will he be able to make GH¢1000 from selling them?

"The attitude he has been displaying is not right. If I were the one who gave him the money, I would have gone back for it. Because if he can't appreciate GH¢1000, then how much is he expecting people to give him?" a disappointed Vida asked.

Vida further cautioned the musician to be more appreciative of the help he has been receiving. He added that if she were MOGmusic, she would redirect the support to a more appreciative and humble artiste.

“If I were MOG, I wouldn't even give him the plaque and the money pledged to him, I would give it to a more humble gospel artiste.

“It’s difficult to make money nowadays; people have to pay bills and other things. And they’ve taken the little they have to give him and he says it’s not enough.

“So let him appreciate the little he has been given and stop being so entitled to other people’s money,” said Vida.