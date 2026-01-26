2 days ago

The former Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South East Kwame Adabo, has urged members of the NPP to continue the party's tradition of retaining its presidential candidates after initial defeats at the polls.

Addressing NPP delegates during Dr. Bawumia's campaign engagements with delegates of his constituency, the former MP said both John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, who all ended up being elected presidents, were retained by the party after they lost on their first attempts.

He argued that the tradition ought to continue, adding that Bawumia has done nothing wrong and there is no reason to change him as flagbearer for the NPP.

"If Kufuor was presented twice and Nana Addo was presented three times, what crime has Bawumia committed that we can't present Bawumia again?," the former MP asked when addressing delegates of his constituency.

"Bawumia has done nothing wrong. I am telling all of you that in the 2024 election, even if Nana Addo himself had contested again, he would have lost. So nobody should single out Dr. Bawumia for blame."

The former MP noted that there must be collective responsibility for the NPP's 2024 defeat, adding that it is wrong on the part of those contesting the election with Bawumia to blame him for the defeat.

"It is a collective responsibility and I am also part of it. I was given 5 slots for opportunities in the security services but 200 qualified people presented their documents to me. I could only help 5 if them and because of that, I had 195 enemies," he said.

The former MP also highlighted Dr. Bawumia's vision, adding that he is the type of leader Ghana wants.

"We need someone with a vision for Ghana"s development.,"

"Dr. Bawumia brought gold for reserves, gold for oil and many others. Ghana awaits him. I strongly believe that God has a purpose for him for this country."

"We know the impact he made as Vice President and we are confident that when you become President, Ghana will see a lot of progress. That is why we are all solidly behind you."

"So I want to urge all delegates to stay solidly behind Dr Bawumia who will lead us to victory. Ignore those who come here with money asking you not to support Dr. Bawumia"