32 minutes ago

Assin Central Member of Parliament has reportedly threatened the New Patriotic Party (NPP) he belongs to, stressing that he has video evidence showing top officials being compromised financially.

The MP specifically issued the threat in respect of undercover recordings he claims to have, having intercepted same from investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to him, content of the said damning audio has been shown to the president and Chief of Staff but that he would proceed to show same to the people of Ghana.

“If NPP fools around, I will show the video, I’m only holding on to the video, if anyone doubts me, I will show it. On the 8th of February, these evil boys, recorded ministers and lawyers in Dubai," Ken is heard saying on tape.

“I’ve showed it to the President, Chief of Staff, if you misbehave, I will show it to the whole Ghana. You have the nerves to defend a criminal like that and come and insult me?” he added.

The said audio was reportedly recorded outside the premises of an Accra High Court last week after Kennedy Agyapong was discharged in a defamation suit brought against him by the investigative journalist.

Per details of a leaked audio recorded after the proceedings in court, the Member of Parliament is captured hurling insulting words at the lawyer who appeared to have stepped on a wrong nerve.

Though it is still unclear what warranted the actions of the MP and provoked his anger, the MP kept emphasizing the fact that he had been called a murderer and wouldn’t condone any such suggestions.

He called the lawyer names while challenging his professionalism.

This is not the first time Agyapong is openly threatening the NPP party and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ado government.

The most recent threat was on Kumasi-based Sompa FM where he alleged that some government officials were using tax authorities to threaten his business concerns.

“You are going there because Kwame Agyapong is a loudmouth. You want to collapse my companies because I want to contest. I’m being nice and charitable to the NPP but they shouldn’t dare me. Anybody who tries to kill my companies because I’m contesting for elections, I will kill the party.

“The things I know and will say will kill the party. I’ve gone through a lot from January till date but I’ve been very nice. If you want to collapse my company because of one person then I will also kill the company. I’m not afraid of anyone,” he fumed.

Anas vs. Ken Agyapong defamation case

An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.

However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.

The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.

The MP has subsequently referred to the ruling as a victory for straight talk over investigative terrorism.

The journalist also expressed grave misgivings about the ruling describing it in part as a travesty of justice. He, has also confirmed that his legal team will file an appeal, stressing that his fight against corruption will continue unabated.

Source: Ghanaweb