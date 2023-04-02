3 hours ago

With the recent involvement of Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, and President Nana Akufo-Addo on LGBTQ+ rights, the issue was one of the few covered by United Showbiz on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and A Plus, two regular pundits, took turns debating the issue, but they also engaged in lighthearted banter on whether President Akufo-Addo supports LGBTQ rights or not.

A Plus, among other things, indicated he does not believe President Akufo-Addo will sign the anti-LGBTQ bill currently before Parliament. He said failure to honour some of the promises he has made to Ghanaians in the past is one of the reasons he no trust for the President.

While he acknowledged that Nana Addo does not support gayism and lesbianism, he argued that the President should be direct about his stance by publicly declaring it. This, according to him, would prevent the President from "beating about the bush" on whether he does or does not support LGBTQ+ rights.

"We know Nana Akufo-Addo, we campaigned with you, and we know what you stand for. You stated that we will not be doing it in this country during your tenure... Akufo-Addo should be straight because he has not been straight with the issue; he knows that the majority of the people are not prepared for this; we will not do it," he stated.

A Plus also recommended that those in positions of authority, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Former President John Mahama, as well as other candidates running for president in Ghana, be required to publicly declare their views on LGBTQ+ issues.

He urged Ghanaians to rally behind the bill's passage rather than simply opposing it on social media, where no one will take them seriously.

When it was Mr. Arnold Baidoo's turn to speak, he stated that the President's opinion on LGBTQ+ rights does not really matter at the present.

According to him, the anti-LGBTQ bill is currently before Parliament, and thus both the President and the former President announcing their views on LGBTQ+ rights would have no effect on the discourse.

Although a few African leaders have spoken out, Arnold believes no one can compel President Akufo-Addo to do the same. He stated that Akufo-Addo's reaction to the LGBTQ+ issue when he met with Kamala Harris was sufficient to convey his position, given that the bill is currently before Parliament.

"My point is that, nobody can force the President to declare his stance... Just us he stated during his encounter with the US Vice President unless the bill has been worked on my Parliament, he cannot do much about it, it ends there, so why are you forcing the President to make known his stance? If you don't trust him, that's your problem," he said as A Plus insisted he does not trust Nana Addo to sign the anti-LGBTQ bill.

"My point is that no one can force the President to declare his stance... Just as he stated during his encounter with the US Vice President, unless the bill has been worked on by my Parliament, he cannot do anything about it, and it ends there, so why are you forcing the President to announce his position? If you don't trust him, that's your problem," he said in response to A Plus' assertions that he does not believe Nana Addo will sign the anti-LGBTQ bill.

This is how their banter went:

Arnold: Why are you so aggressive and forcing the President to declare his stance when he had said the issue is before Parliament?

A Plus: So don't you know when Parliament is done with the bill, the President will be the one to sign?

Arnold: Of course, because by then, it would coming from Parliament, and will the President say he won't sign?

A Plus: Yes, he can decide not to sign because as for me I don't trust him.

Arnold: If you don't trust him, that's your problem.

MzGee, the host, stepped in at this point and asked other guests for their thoughts on the subject.