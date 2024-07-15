1 hour ago

Actor Akrobeto has advised women against desperately seeking a man due to societal pressure or the aging factor.

On his 'Real News' show, he cautioned against crying and, even worse, sharing such sentiments on social media, noting that women who do so often end up with 'horrible men.'

“I can tell you with authority that no responsible man, no correct man will come your way if you continue like that. When things get worse, he will tell you that he didn’t like you but you forced marriage on him. So, my desperate sister, calm down," he retorted.

He further remarked that many young women aged 25-30 reject suitors based on their specific criteria, only to grow increasingly desperate as they age.

Using his personal experience to support his points, Akrobeto recounted how he was rejected by a lady in his youth because he did not meet her qualifications for an ideal man.

Akrobeto said the woman rejected him because he did not have a bank account.

“This lady told me that if I didn’t have a bank account and savings, how was I going to take care of her after marriage? Today, I have plenty of savings. But that is not to say that you need to accept the proposal of just any man who comes your way.”

Akrobeto's comments were in reaction to a viral video of a 39-year-old woman captured in tears, desperately searching and pleading for a man to marry her.

In the video which fast circulated online, the woman said that all she wants is for a man to move in with her, adding that she will foot every bill involved, including paying her bride price.

She emphasized her need to give birth, noting that her biological clock is ticking rapidly.