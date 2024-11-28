8 hours ago

Sudan assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu has downplayed the pressure surrounding the team’s pursuit of a spot in the 2026 World Cup, suggesting that failing to qualify would not be seen as a major setback for the nation.

Osei-Fosu, who works under head coach Kwesi Appiah, highlighted Sudan’s recent achievements, including their qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they secured a place at the expense of Ghana.

The Sudanese national team finished second in Group F, edging out the Black Stars, which has brought renewed hope and belief to the players and supporters alike.

Despite the team’s strong showing in the World Cup qualifiers, Osei-Fosu maintains a grounded perspective, expressing that qualifying for the World Cup would be a bonus but not an essential goal.

“It will never be a failure on our part should we fail to qualify for the World Cup. At least we gave them some belief and hope,” Osei-Fosu stated in an interview with 3Sports.

Sudan are currently in a promising position in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, sitting atop their group with 10 points from four matches.

The team will face Senegal in their next qualifier in March, looking to continue their historic journey and build on their recent successes.