8 hours ago

Ignatius Osei-Fosu, assistant coach of Sudan's national team, has expressed immense pride in the team's qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), calling it a significant achievement.

Osei-Fosu, who works alongside head coach Kwesi Appiah, has been instrumental in leading the Falcons of Jediane to the continental competition after a challenging qualifying campaign.

Despite a shaky start to the AFCON qualifiers, Sudan managed to secure qualification, finishing alongside Angola in Group F with eight points.

Their record included two wins, two draws, and two losses from six matches.

Osei-Fosu emphasized that the achievement was a major boost for Sudanese football, giving the local population renewed hope and belief in the national team.

In an interview with 3Sports, Osei-Fosu shared his thoughts on the team's aspirations, acknowledging that while securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup is the next goal, qualifying for the AFCON was already a monumental success.

He stated, "I see qualifying for the AFCON as a greater achievement than securing a World Cup slot. It will never be a failure on our part should we fail to qualify for the World Cup. At least we gave them some belief and hope."

Sudan is currently leading Group B of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 10 points from four games and will face Senegal in March 2025.

While a World Cup qualification would be a historic achievement, the team's AFCON qualification is seen as a crucial step in their development and success on the African football stage.