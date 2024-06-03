15 hours ago

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has thrown his support behind Police Ladies as they prepare to face Army Ladies in the Women's FA Cup final on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The highly anticipated match will take place at the University of Ghana Stadium, kicking off at 16:00 GMT (4pm local time).

Expressing his confidence in the team, the police chief highlighted the significance of learning from past failures and turning them into opportunities for success.

He stated, "Our defeat in the last FA Cup final would be said to be a failure on our part. But failure too could be viewed as an achievement that needs to be celebrated depending on how you look at it.

The number of your failures determines the number of your successes. Based on that past failure, we're going to lift this Cup."

The Women’s FA Cup Final will kick off a double-header at the Women's Football Festival, also featuring the Women's League final.

Both matches will be held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on June 8. The Women's League final is scheduled for 16:00 GMT (4pm), followed by the FA Cup final at 19:00 GMT (7pm).