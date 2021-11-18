3 hours ago

The Police Management Board (POMAB), led by the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, held two important stakeholder meetings with the Vehicle And Asset Dealers Union of Ghana (VADUG) and the Driver Unions in Accra.

At the meeting with the various driver Unions at the Neoplan Station in Accra, the drivers called for frequent patrols on the highways, the arrest of indisciplined drivers and the installation of more CCTV cameras to monitor the activities of drivers.

The drivers also complained about the conduct of some police officers on major highways, the installation of unapproved headlamps, and the untimely towing of some faulty stationary vehicles.

Making their issues also known to the Police team, the members of VADUG complained about the activities of online fraudsters and other cyber-related crimes, the conduct of some police personnel and the lack of education on Road Traffic Regulations.

They also appealed for better supervision on the conduct of drivers, and further commended the Police Administration for their approach and interest in deepening the relationship with stakeholders.

Dr. Dampare pledged to address the security-related obstacles affecting the work of drivers.

He hinted of plans to immediately allow commercial drivers and any other driver to rest at Police Stations and some major checkpoints when embarking on long journeys.

Dr. Akuffo Dampare advised the drivers to be mindful of the Road Traffic Regulations to save lives and protect public property.

The IGP was accompanied by COP/Mr Christian Tetteh Yuhono, DG/Administration, DCOP/Mr. Aboagye Nyarko, DG/MTTD, DCOP/Mr. Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, DG/OPS, ACP/Kwasi Ofori, DG/PAD, ACP/Mrs. Faustina A.K Andoh Kwoffie, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander and other Senior Officers.

Source: Ghana Police Service