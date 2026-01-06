2 hours ago

In a move underscoring the Ghana Police Service’s renewed emphasis on merit-based recognition, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted thirty (30) police officers for what authorities describe as exceptional professionalism and operational bravery during high-risk security operations in the Ashanti Region.

The promotions, effected on January 5, 2025, follow two critical police interventions that averted potential large-scale criminal violence during the Christmas season.

These included the interception of a cache of 2,600 rounds of AK-47 ammunition at the Kantanso–Asankare Police Barrier and the dismantling of an armed robbery syndicate operating along the Antoakrom–Manso Nkwanta stretch.

According to police sources, the Kantanso–Asankare operation was the result of heightened intelligence monitoring and routine but meticulous checkpoint procedures, introduced as part of the Police Service’s broader strategy to clamp down on the illicit flow of small arms and ammunition across major transport corridors.

Acting on suspicion, officers stopped and thoroughly searched a commercial bus, leading to the discovery of two concealed containers packed with 2,600 AK-47 rounds.

Further searches uncovered a bag hidden beneath the driver’s seat containing two bulletproof plates, a black crushed helmet, and a pair of long boots—items police believe were intended for criminal operations.

Security analysts have since described the seizure as one of the most significant single recoveries of assault rifle ammunition in recent years within the region.

Ten officers directly involved in the Kantanso–Asankare interception were promoted in recognition of their vigilance and attention to detail.

They include C/Inspr Tibim Acheampong Solomon, Inspr Sarfo Adu Daniel, No. 58311 G/L Cpl Saeed Frimpong, No. 621467 G/Const Sremsei Simon, No. 15413 PW/Const Kissi Dorcas Serwaah, No. 65450 G/Const Arthur Emmanuel Nkrumah, No. 65457 G/Const Dennis Danquah, No. 65503 G/Const Philip Lawer Nyarko, No. 66427 G/Const Owusu Kenneth, and No. 66841 G/Const Christian Buaben Kwadzo Addo.

Beyond the barrier interception, the Police Administration also elevated twenty personnel drawn from the Intelligence Units of the Ashanti and Ashanti South Regional Police Commands.

These officers played key roles in intelligence-led operations at Manso Nkwanta, Antoakrom, and surrounding communities, which led to the recovery of additional firearms and ammunition and the disruption of planned armed robberies targeting commuters during the festive period.

The Christmas season has historically posed heightened security risks due to increased travel and commercial activity.

In recent years, the Police Service has responded by strengthening intelligence gathering and rapid-response operations in known crime-prone corridors—an approach senior officers say paid off in these latest interventions.

Commending the promoted officers, the IGP, together with members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), praised their courage, alertness, and adherence to professional standards under pressure.

The leadership noted that the operations not only dismantled criminal networks but also prevented dangerous weapons from falling into the hands of violent actors.

Christian Yohuno used the occasion to reaffirm the Police Administration’s commitment to recognising and rewarding hard work, urging all personnel to maintain high levels of discipline, vigilance, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He stressed that exemplary service will continue to be acknowledged as part of efforts to boost morale and strengthen public confidence in the Ghana Police Service.