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The Northern Regional Minister, Adolf John Ali, has disclosed that Ibrahim Mahama and the Regional Police Commander are expected to meet the Inspector-General of Police as part of ongoing investigations into an alleged assault incident.

The meeting, scheduled for today, forms part of efforts to establish the facts and ensure accountability in the case, which has drawn widespread public attention.

Background to the Case

Mr. Mahama, a diplomat and founder of the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art, alleges that he was assaulted on March 21, 2026, by individuals believed to be part of the Ghana Police Service Special Operations Team, commonly referred to as “Black Maria.”

At a press conference on March 23, he detailed injuries he and his uncle reportedly sustained and indicated his intention to pursue legal action. He also called for justice and the disbandment of the unit.

However, the Special Operations Team has denied any involvement in the incident, with its commander, Bawah Abdul Jalil, rejecting the claims.

Minister Assures Justice

Speaking to the media in Tamale, Mr. Ali said he personally visited Mr. Mahama and observed visible injuries.

“We noticed that he had a broken tooth and broken lip… I told the medical doctor to do everything possible to take good care of our brother,” he said, stressing both his duty to protect citizens and the significance of Mr. Mahama as a diplomat.

He added that the Regional Police Commander has been providing daily updates on the case and assured that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is handling the matter with seriousness.

No Political or Chieftaincy Bias

Amid growing public debate, the Minister cautioned against attempts to politicise or link the issue to chieftaincy matters.

“We are not bringing any sect into the issue, be it chieftaincy or political,” he stated, emphasising that the investigation will be conducted fairly and without bias.

He further noted that if any officer is found culpable after investigations by the IGP, appropriate recommendations and actions will follow.

The outcome of the meeting with the IGP is expected to shape the next steps in the high-profile case.