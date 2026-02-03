18 hours ago

Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno has rolled out wide-ranging changes within the senior leadership of the Ghana Police Service, with immediate effect, in a move aimed at strengthening operations and improving service delivery.

The shake-up affects several Directors General and Deputy Commissioners of Police, who have been reassigned to new strategic roles across key departments of the Service.

Under the new arrangement, COP Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba moves from overseeing Technology to head the National Administration and Professional Development (NAPD) directorate, while COP Iddi Lansah Seidu shifts from Welfare to take charge of Technology.

COP Dr Vance Baba Gariba has been redeployed from Operations to lead Research and Planning, as COP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe assumes responsibility for Operations after leaving the Professional Policing Standards Bureau (PPSB).

DCOP Darko Offei Lomotey now heads the PPSB, following his transfer from Research and Planning, while DCOP Eric Ken Winful moves from NAPD to oversee Welfare.

Several regional and specialised units have also seen new leadership. DCOP Charles K. Adu has been appointed Regional Commander for the Eastern Sector, with DCOP Isaac Asante moving from the Eastern Region to the National Headquarters.

DCOP George B. Ohene Boadi takes charge as Regional Commander for the Central Region, while DCOP George Ankomah has been reassigned from Central MTTD in the Ashanti Region to lead the Eastern North Region. DCOP Alex Kodjo Wowolo, formerly Director of ICT at the Police Headquarters, now heads Central MTTD in the Ashanti Region.

The Police Administration says the redeployments form part of a broader strategy to reinforce command structures, enhance professionalism, and ensure a more responsive and effective policing system nationwide.