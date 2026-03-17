5 hours ago

The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has arrested 20-year-old Promise Yayra Asamani for publishing false information on social media about an Uber driver.

The driver, 43-year-old Selasie Kwaku Anthonio, reported the viral Snapchat post on 11th March 2026. The post, which included his photograph and vehicle registration number AD-1479-25, falsely accused him of being a “murderer and a thief,” claimed he carried offensive weapons, and alleged he used signal jammers to disrupt passengers’ network connectivity.

According to Anthonio, he first learned of the post on 10th March 2026 after being alerted by his nephew, Godsway Tetteh. Following the post’s circulation, he received numerous distressing calls and his Uber account was blocked, affecting his livelihood. He also feared for his safety due to possible public hostility.

Investigations revealed that the post originated from Promise’s sister, Stephanie Asamani. Stephanie had taken a ride with Anthonio on 9th March and shared her account of the trip with her sister. On 11th March, Promise Yayra Asamani posted the story on Snapchat, claiming it was “to create awareness.”

During police interrogation, Promise admitted the allegations were based solely on her sister’s narrative, with no evidence to support the claims. She was arrested on 14th March 2026 after failing to honour a police invitation and has since been granted police enquiry bail on 16th March 2026, while investigations continue.

The police have cautioned the public against publishing false news, emphasizing that it is illegal and can cause serious harm to individuals.