1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated unequivocally that his acceptance of the 2024 election results hinges on the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

Speaking at a public event, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer emphasized the importance of credibility in maintaining Ghana’s democratic integrity.

“As a democrat, I respect the will of the people, but this respect is grounded in the assurance that the electoral process is free, fair, and transparent,” Mahama said.

He reiterated his commitment to peaceful elections but warned against any actions that could undermine the credibility of the polls.

Mahama also called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure impartiality and professionalism throughout the election period. “The EC has a responsibility to uphold its independence and conduct the elections without bias. Anything less is unacceptable,” he stated.

The former president urged stakeholders, including political parties, security agencies, and civil society, to work together in safeguarding the electoral process. “Ghana’s democracy is a shared responsibility. We must all ensure that the 2024 elections reflect the true will of the people,” he added.

Mahama further assured Ghanaians of his commitment to peaceful resolutions, saying, “If the process is credible, I will not hesitate to accept the results, win or lose. But let it be known that fairness is non-negotiable.”

As Ghana approaches the 2024 elections, Mahama’s remarks underscore the need for transparency and trust in the electoral process, which are crucial to preserving the nation’s democratic stability.