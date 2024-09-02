1 hour ago

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, has opened up on his relationship with highlife legend, Amakye Dede.

It can be recalled that in June 2023, Amakye Dede in an interview, disclosed that he was forced to crown Kuami Eugene as ‘King of Highlife’ at an event.

“Although I did that [crowned him], it was not my will. They forced me to crown the boy. That’s the reason I did that

“Even the crown they gave to me to put on his head, I gave it to someone to place it somewhere. But later, they gave it back to me to adorn him with it,” Amakye Dede stated.

However, Kuami Eugene has shared his thoughts on that partie cular incident.

Speaking on Anidaso FM, he has indicated that Amakye Dede's statements have not soiled their relationship.

He explained that there is no way he could be caught in a feud with Amakye Dede, who has been in the industry for years and has a wealth of experience.

Eugene also noted that Amakye Dede is older than him, making it impossible for him to show disrespect.

“Amakye Dede is Amakye Dede and I will love him for the rest of my life. He has made a very good impact on the music industry. I can say that there is no bad blood between us. He is an elderly man, I can't beef with him or question him,” he said.

Source: mynewsgh.com