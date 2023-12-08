8 hours ago

Legendary former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has responded after an unfavorable outcome in a GHC1 million lawsuit, where he has been instructed to pay the sum to journalist Osarfo Anthony.

Gyan, speaking to GHOne TV, expressed his dissatisfaction with the judgment, alleging a conspiracy.

“I will appeal cos (because) it doesn’t make sense. There is no way I should lose that case.

“I now heard the judge didn’t collect our evidence and everything.

“There is a conspiracy somewhere. I will follow up this time. That judgment was very awful,” Asamoah Gyan said.

He asserted his intent to file an appeal, emphasizing that the decision lacks merit.

Gyan claimed to have heard that the judge did not properly collect evidence, fueling his belief in a potential conspiracy.

The lawsuit originated from allegations of conspiracy to extort money from Gyan and his manager in 2015.

Osarfo Anthony, the journalist involved, had previously been acquitted and discharged in 2019.

Subsequently, he pursued a GHS1 million lawsuit, ultimately securing a favorable ruling in court.