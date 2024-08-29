1 hour ago

Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande has issued a barrage of stern warnings to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

He said he will lead a team of policemen to arrest him immediately after the NDC is declared winner of the December 7 elections.

When asked on what basis he would do that, he indicated that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP mines in the forest and that is against the laws of the country.

In a radio interview observed by mynewsgh.com, Mustapha Gbande said he would make sure the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman is arrested in Kumasi, where he hails from.

“Immediately the NDC and John Dramani Mahama are declared winner of the 2024 election, I will lead a team of policemen to arrest Wontumi," he said.

"Wontumi will be arrested from his home in Kumasi,” he added.

Source: MyNewsGh.com